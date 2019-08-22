|
|
Mavis K. Sommer, nee Summers, age 92, of Hoffman Estates, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of Wayne A. Sommer. Devoted mother of Wayne (Elizabeth) Sommer, Jayne (George) Bousies, Thomas (Leticia) Kruzil and Ann (Roger) Wygel. Loving grandmother of Stephanie (Michael), Mitchell, Anthony, Michael, Jeff, Audrey (Mark) and Darren (Mona). Caring great grandmother of Lauren, Albert, Keeley, Caleb, Brandon, Blaketon, Brooklyn, Brynleigh, Bethany and Alyssa. Cherished daughter of the late William and Lucy Summers. Cherished sister of the late Marion Rhea. Dear aunt of Jim, Diane and Anita.
Visitation will Friday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral service Saturday 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery, Chicago. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019