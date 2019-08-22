Home

AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Mavis Sommer
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Mavis K. Sommer


1927 - 2019
Mavis K. Sommer Obituary
Mavis K. Sommer, nee Summers, age 92, of Hoffman Estates, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of Wayne A. Sommer. Devoted mother of Wayne (Elizabeth) Sommer, Jayne (George) Bousies, Thomas (Leticia) Kruzil and Ann (Roger) Wygel. Loving grandmother of Stephanie (Michael), Mitchell, Anthony, Michael, Jeff, Audrey (Mark) and Darren (Mona). Caring great grandmother of Lauren, Albert, Keeley, Caleb, Brandon, Blaketon, Brooklyn, Brynleigh, Bethany and Alyssa. Cherished daughter of the late William and Lucy Summers. Cherished sister of the late Marion Rhea. Dear aunt of Jim, Diane and Anita.

Visitation will Friday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral service Saturday 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery, Chicago. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019
