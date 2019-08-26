|
|
Max Dolins, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Roslyn "Honey Doll" nee Bramson. Loving father of Jerry (Karen), Barry (Linda Shusterman), Richard (Karen) and Steven (Judy). Proud grandfather of David, Cory, Hannah, Madeline, Jessica, and Daniel. Dear brother of the late Louis (the late Jean), the late Ethel (the late Irving) Lax and the late Faye (the late Marvin) Sedur. Devoted son of the late Harry and Rebecca Dolins, nee Ginsburg. Fond uncle and cousin of many. Max was the co-founder of H. Dolins & Co. and he was active in B'nai Brith, Niles Township Jewish Congregation, and the JCC in Skokie. Service Tuesday 11AM at Ezra-Habonim, the Niles Township Jewish Congregation, 4500 W. Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60076. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ezra-Habonim, the Niles Township Jewish Congregation, www.ehnt.org or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019