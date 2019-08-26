Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ezra-Habonim, the Niles Township Jewish Congregation
4500 W. Dempster Street
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Dolins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Dolins

Add a Memory
Max Dolins Obituary
Max Dolins, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Roslyn "Honey Doll" nee Bramson. Loving father of Jerry (Karen), Barry (Linda Shusterman), Richard (Karen) and Steven (Judy). Proud grandfather of David, Cory, Hannah, Madeline, Jessica, and Daniel. Dear brother of the late Louis (the late Jean), the late Ethel (the late Irving) Lax and the late Faye (the late Marvin) Sedur. Devoted son of the late Harry and Rebecca Dolins, nee Ginsburg. Fond uncle and cousin of many. Max was the co-founder of H. Dolins & Co. and he was active in B'nai Brith, Niles Township Jewish Congregation, and the JCC in Skokie. Service Tuesday 11AM at Ezra-Habonim, the Niles Township Jewish Congregation, 4500 W. Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60076. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ezra-Habonim, the Niles Township Jewish Congregation, www.ehnt.org or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now