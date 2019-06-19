|
Jarmoc , Max E. Max E. Jarmoc, age 74; beloved husband of 51 years to Linda Jarmoc, nee Reed; loving father of Jennifer (Doug) Blanchard and Jeff (Lynna) Jarmoc; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Jonathan, and Emily Blanchard, and Elli Jarmoc; dear brother of Stanley Jarmoc and the late Casey (Dolores) Jarmoc and Mary Messina; fond uncle of many. Max was a retired Chicago Public School Teacher and a Toy and Hobby Sales Representative. Visitation Thursday June 20th 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday, June 21st 9:30 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment Holy Family Cemetery, Downers Grove. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019