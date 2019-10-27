|
|
Max F Eysenbach, 105, passed away on October 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Eysenbach (nee Herron). He is survived by five children: Geoffrey (Virginia), Susan, Alice (Charles Dribin), Theodore (Pamela) and Mary Elaine. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his six siblings. Max spent an idyllic childhood in Lima and Lakewood, Ohio. As a young man, he had a window treatment business by day and was a Big Band drummer at night. He married his beloved Mary Elizabeth, on December 6th, 1941, the day before Pearl Harbor was bombed. He served in the Army during WWII, primarily in the Philippines. After the war, he started his own painting and decorating business, which he maintained even as he worked as a technical analyst for Pure Oil and Glidden Paints. Following his corporate retirement, he operated Ironbrook Painting and Decorating and continued to work until the age of 85. He then took up another kind of paintbrush, taking acrylic and watercolor painting classes through his late nineties. He loved tennis, sailing, playing music, winters on Jekyll Island, watching sports, chocolate peanut clusters, the cottage on Traverse Bay, road trips, and Grandpa Herron's ice cream. He was famous for his "Max-isms" and continued to share life lessons with his children until the very end.Services will be private. Memorials in Max's name may be made to the Misericordia Home or to Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly. For further information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019