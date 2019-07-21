Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Max Gassman Obituary
Max Gassman, 29, passed away unexpectedly from acute pancreatitis. He was the beloved son of Mike Gassman and Lani May-Gassman; cherished grandson of Aviva May and the late Stanley May, Irving Gassman, and Charlotte Izenman; treasured nephew of Roberta (Lester Pines) Gassman, Steven Gassman, Alan May, Risa (Brad) McPherson, and the late Chelley Mosoff; longtime boyfriend of Amanda Prouty; loving cousin and friend of many. Max cared deeply about others and had a true heart of gold. He was previously employed at Ken's Diner, Sandwich Club, and Abt Electronics. He will be deeply missed by all he touched. Funeral service Monday, July 22, 10 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Pancreas Foundation, www.pancreasfoundation.org, or Storycatchers Theatre, www.storycatcherstheatre.org. For info: 847-256-5700 or www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
