Max Gimpel, Born January 2, 1918, in Vienna, passed away February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Alice z"l; loving father of Allen (Kay z"l) and James (Jo Reizner), Loving grandfather of Hillary, Jessica, Cyndi (Matt) Alderson, David (Lauren Eisenberg), and great grandfather of Tyler, Zachary, Asher, and Dean. Max emigrated to the United States in 1938, joined the Navy, and became an American citizen while in uniform. He worked at Bell Telephone Laboratories for 28 years, was active in many Jewish communities and designed and built the synagogue in Sun City West, AZ. He was an endlessly imaginative and prolific artist and won many awards for his art work. His graphic design of the American flag is part of the permanent collection of the Smithsonian. He will be dearly missed. Interment Monday in Arizona. Donations to Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle, Chicago, 60640, in Max's memory would be appreciated. For Chicago shiva information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019