Max Nowak
1927 - 2020
Max Nowak, 93 of Park Ridge; passed away August 6, 2020; beloved husband of the late Kathe; loving father of Judy (Jeff) Cox; cherished Opa of Jennifer (Doug) Hook, Jason and Jamie (Peter) Strukel; proud great-grandfather of Calvin Hook, dear uncle and friend to many. Past active member of Kernier Pleasure Club, Donauschwaben and maintenance Local #1. Visitation Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral procession Thursday 10 a.m. from Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road (at Cumberland) Park Ridge, to All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum.

For info www.nelsonfunerals.com (847) 823-5122.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral
10:00 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
Bonnie Prelozni
Friend
August 8, 2020
Dear Judy and Jeff
It saddens me to hear the news of your father's passing.
We know he is now with our Lord and your mom.
I remember the stories you shared about your father. He was quite the man.
Prayers your way.
In Him,
Bonnie Prelozni
Bonnie Prelizni
Friend
August 8, 2020
Love & fondest memories of dear Max...
Blessed to be a part of his life
Richard & Gail Cox
Family
