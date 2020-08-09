Max Nowak, 93 of Park Ridge; passed away August 6, 2020; beloved husband of the late Kathe; loving father of Judy (Jeff) Cox; cherished Opa of Jennifer (Doug) Hook, Jason and Jamie (Peter) Strukel; proud great-grandfather of Calvin Hook, dear uncle and friend to many. Past active member of Kernier Pleasure Club, Donauschwaben and maintenance Local #1. Visitation Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral procession Thursday 10 a.m. from Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road (at Cumberland) Park Ridge, to All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum.
