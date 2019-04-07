|
|
Maxine Arkes, nee Newar, age 96, of Chicago, beloved wife for 75 years of Ben Arkes; loving mother of Hal (Sylvia) and Michael (Helen, nee Leshner) Arkes; adored grandma of Daniel Arkes; dear sister of the late Donald (Leila) Newar; treasured aunt, cousin and friend to many. Service Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago. Interment Private. Maxine was personally active and philantropic in numerous community service organizations. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . For condolence information: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019