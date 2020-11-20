1/
Maxine C. Bell
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine C. Bell, March 20, 1949 – November 18, 2020); It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Maxine Bell of Orland Park early morning Wed., Nov. 18th in her home; Born to Thaddeus and Bernice Stanek in Chicago, IL, Maxine is survived by her husband, Tom, her three sons, Joseph, Phillip (Amy), and Jeffrey (Kristin) and her three grandchildren, Thomas, Katelyn, and Ryan; The eldest sibling of Marlene (Ted) Kautz, Larry (Laura) Stanek and Melanie (Ted) Mazurski; Maxine was aunt to 8 nieces and nephews and great-aunt to 9; In addition to being a baseball mom to three boys, Maxine spent the better part of three decades as a legal secretary before retiring in 2007 to selflessly dedicate herself to her grandchildren, ensuring her grandkids had every bit the grandmother with which her sons were blessed; She will be missed by many and on many levels; Maxine has always supported the Disabled Patriot Fund to reciprocate the backing they provided to her son, Phillip, after he was injured serving in Iraq.; In memory of Maxine, donations can be made in her name at www.disabledpatriotfund.org; An appropriate memorial will be reserved for a later date; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved