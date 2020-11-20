Maxine C. Bell, March 20, 1949 – November 18, 2020); It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Maxine Bell of Orland Park early morning Wed., Nov. 18th in her home; Born to Thaddeus and Bernice Stanek in Chicago, IL, Maxine is survived by her husband, Tom, her three sons, Joseph, Phillip (Amy), and Jeffrey (Kristin) and her three grandchildren, Thomas, Katelyn, and Ryan; The eldest sibling of Marlene (Ted) Kautz, Larry (Laura) Stanek and Melanie (Ted) Mazurski; Maxine was aunt to 8 nieces and nephews and great-aunt to 9; In addition to being a baseball mom to three boys, Maxine spent the better part of three decades as a legal secretary before retiring in 2007 to selflessly dedicate herself to her grandchildren, ensuring her grandkids had every bit the grandmother with which her sons were blessed; She will be missed by many and on many levels; Maxine has always supported the Disabled Patriot Fund to reciprocate the backing they provided to her son, Phillip, after he was injured serving in Iraq.; In memory of Maxine, donations can be made in her name at www.disabledpatriotfund.org
; An appropriate memorial will be reserved for a later date; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com