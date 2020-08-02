Maxine Difino, 80, longtime resident of Park Ridge IL, at rest July 27, 2020. Loving wife of 52 years to the late John Difino. Beloved mother of Nicole (Mike) Nugent and the late Michael Difino. Devoted "Mimi" of Emily and Matthew Nugent. Dear in law of Maryann Nicolay and Josephine Koumas. Loving aunt to Jill (Jim) Abbinanti, Kim (Louis) Danielson. Dear family member to many others in the Difino, Koumas, Klotz, and Nugent families. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. A private Interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Maxine Difino's name to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund), 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025.