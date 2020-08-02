1/
Maxine Difino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Difino, 80, longtime resident of Park Ridge IL, at rest July 27, 2020. Loving wife of 52 years to the late John Difino. Beloved mother of Nicole (Mike) Nugent and the late Michael Difino. Devoted "Mimi" of Emily and Matthew Nugent. Dear in law of Maryann Nicolay and Josephine Koumas. Loving aunt to Jill (Jim) Abbinanti, Kim (Louis) Danielson. Dear family member to many others in the Difino, Koumas, Klotz, and Nugent families. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. A private Interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Maxine Difino's name to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund), 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved