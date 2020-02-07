Home

Maxine Horwich Obituary
Body CopyMaxine Horwich, nee Levin, age 93, beloved wife of the late Walter M.; devoted mother of Harold S. (Deborah Robinson) and Arthur (Martina Brueckner); cherished grandmother of Michael (Hilary Moss), Annie, David ((Julia McClaughlin), Max, and Charles Horwich; loving great grandmother of Anabel, Eben, Emi (Annie), and Riley; dear sister of Alan Levin. Services Sunday 10:30 A.M. West Suburban Temple Har Zion 1040 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest 60305. Interment Glen Oak Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to West Suburban Temple Har Zion or , 110 Rector St., 16th flr., New York, NY 10006. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020
