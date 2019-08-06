|
|
Maxine L. Katz, 79, beloved wife of Lewis for over 59 wonderful years; devoted mother of Robert, Michele and the late Susan Katz; cherished "Mommer" of Liam and Caleb; dear sister of Leslie (David) Kandel, Chelsea's "best friend", loving aunt and friend to many. Chapel service Wednesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Chai (www.templechai.org). For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019