Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
7800 W. McCarthy Road
Palos Heights, IL
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
7800 W. McCarthy Road
Palos Heights, IL
Maxine M. Piha

Maxine M. Piha Obituary
(nee Buechler), Teacher for 36 years in the Chicago, Oak Lawn & Orland Park communities. Active member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution & Mayflower Society. Beloved wife of the late Ralph F. Piha. Loving mother of Valerie (William) Inglis & Vivian (Charles) Janik. Cherished grandmother of April, Melanie (fiancé Patrick), Mitchell & Connor. Adoring great grandmother of "future baby" Lynch. Dear aunt of many, especially Thomas Funke. Visitation Sunday, November 24th from 3 until 8 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Family & Friends will gather Monday, November 25th for a lying-in-state from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 7800 W. McCarthy Road, Palos Heights. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery in Orland Park. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019
