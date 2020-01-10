|
Maxine passed away on January 5, 2020 in Lawton, OK. Maxine Harrison was born on June 27, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois to the union of Nometta Gair and Willie Paris. She enjoyed a successful career in cosmetology after graduating from Wendell Phillips High School in Chicago. In 1984 Maxine relocated to Lawton, Oklahoma with her husband Ulysses. She and her mother, Nometta, were virtually inseparable until Nometta passed away on June 4, 1980. Maxine's husband, Ulysses, preceded her in death on September 3, 1993. Maxine's sole sibling, brother William Paris, Jr, also preceded her in death on September 25, 2013. Maxine is survived by her faithful and dedicated companion Thomas Gross of Lawton, niece Zandria Paris Hardman, nephew William Paris III, grand niece Maxine Hardman, grand nephew Jabari Paris, cousins Theodore Thompson, the Reverend William H. Thompson, Helen Green, Preston Thompson, Jr., Denise Walker, Regina Randle, Marcia Ellis, Theodore Thompson II, Tanya Thompson Lyles, Dwayne Thompson, Marcus Thompson, all of Chicago, Illinois, Barbara Buckner of Las Vegas, Nevada, Edwina Paige of Lithonia, Georgia and countless neighbors and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to The Alzheimer's Foundation
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020