Maxine Ramseyer, 86, of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Rev. Conway; loving mother of Stephen (Elizabeth), Bruce (Lisa), Calvin, and the late Cameron; dear grandmother of 11. Funeral service at The Morton Grove Community Church 8944 Austin Ave. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Guild of Organists Endowment Fund 475 Riverside Dr. Suite 1260 New York, NY 10115 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019