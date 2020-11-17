1/1
Maxine Roth
Maxine Roth nee Siegman. Beloved wife of the late Robert Morton Roth. Loving mother of Dr. Elliot (Renee) Roth, Dr. Susan Roth (Arne Rosen), Jeffrey Roth (Ellen Kaufman) . Cherished grandmother of Dr. Howard and Dr. Jessica Roth, Dr. Joshua and Aaron Rosen, and Daniella Roth. Dear sister of the late Morris (the late Goldie) Siegman, Rose (the late Carl) Schwartz and Sabina (the late Jack Kamen and the late Phil Handel) Handel.Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah. 3220 Big Tree Ln, Wilmette, IL 60091 www.bhbe.org or to the JUF, 30 South Wells Street, Chicago, Illinois 60606 www.juf.org To attend the funeral live stream, Wednesday 10:30 AM and for shiva information please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Funeral
10:30 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
