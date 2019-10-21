Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Maxine Small nee Linke, 84, beloved wife of the late Moe for 55 years; loving mother of Matthew (Susie) Small, Beth (Leo) Cole and Lisa (Todd) Winston; cherished Baga Max of Michael Pearlman, Jared (Alison) Small, Jeffrey (Danielle) Pearlman, Lindsay Small, Jessie Cole, Kevin Cole, Morgan Winston, Jordyn Winston and Noah Winston; adored great grandmother of Madison; dear sister of Eileen (Alan) Freeman; many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to The Children's Heart Foundation. Chapel service, Tuesday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 21, 2019
