Maxine Sprung, nee Marcus, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Louis; cherished mother of Gary (Carolyn Hales) and Cindy Shekhtman; loving grandmother of Louis (Tiffy) Shekhtman; graveside services Thursday, November 21st, 12 noon, at Westlawn Cemetery (Carnation Section) 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. Contributions in Maxine's name to any Jewish charity would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH
630-648-9824 or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019