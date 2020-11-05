1/1
Maxine Walzer
Maxine Walzer, nee Drell, age 89; beloved wife for 58 years of the late James Francis Walzer; loving mother of Lee (Kevin O'Keefe) Walzer and Steve (Julie) Walzer; adored Nana of Tommy, Danny, Molly and Joshua; devoted daughter of the late Benjamin and the late Elizabeth Drell; cherished sister-in-law of the late Irwin Walzer and the late Stuart (late Paula) Walzer; treasured aunt, cousin and dear friend to many. For decades, Maxine was one of Chicago's preeminent theater/entertainment publicists whose career and work spanned both coasts. Her warmth, caring and love of family will be deeply missed. Graveside services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Friend Center for Memory Care, https://www.cje.net/friend-center. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
