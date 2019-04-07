Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Maxine Wilkoff
Maxine Wilkoff

Maxine Wilkoff Obituary
Maxine Wilkoff nee Kroll, 86, beloved wife for 52 years of the late Gerald; loving mother of Vicki (late Michael) Prot, Gayle Wilkoff and Lisa (Benedict) Pesigan; dear sister of the late Dick (Bert) Kroll; fond aunt and cousin; longtime cherished friend to many. For many years Maxine owned and operated Kroll Jewelers. Funeral service Monday 11 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund or a . Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
