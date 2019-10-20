|
Maxine Zukerman, age 95, nee Burgheimer; passed away peacefully October 14, 2019; beloved wife of the late Hilbert, loving mother of Evelyn (Joseph) Perlstein and Ilene (Donald) Stiernberg, and the late Marlene Zukerman; devoted grandmother of Brad Perlstein, Sherri (Robb) Goldstein, Jeff (Mary Parente) Perlstein, Bonnie Stiernberg, Charlie Stiernberg, Emily (Patrick) Nelson, Sarah Cross (Charles Rosentel), and Rachel (Jani) Galik; great grandmother of nine; dear sister of Simon (Millie) Burgheimer. Service Thursday, October 24, 2019, 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. Contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019