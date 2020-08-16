May B. Riederman nee Rosner, 98. Beloved wife for 69 years of the late Alfred Riederman who died this past February also at the age of 98. Loving mother of Dr. Mark Riederman, Karen (the late Perry) Morgen and Gary (Sharon) Riederman. Proud grandmother of Elana, Brett, Zoe, Ali, Torie, Carly and Chloe. Fond sister of the late Harold Rosner. Dear sister in law of Vivian (the late Henry) Coretz, the late Magda (the late Julius) Schloss and the late Susan (the late David) Field. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com