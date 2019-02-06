Home

Maynard Howard Cheris. Beloved husband of the late Lynda, nee Appel. Loving father of Robert (Shana) Cheris. Adoring grandfather of Payton Cheris. Devoted to his faithful companion, Penny, the poodle mix. He served as a Captain in the US Army and was a successful businessman who started several different manufacturing businesses. Among his many accomplishments, he invented and manufactured the first metal tennis racket. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
