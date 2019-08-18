|
|
Meena Patel, age 74, of La Jolla, CA, passed peacefully Friday, August 16, 2019, in Chicago, surrounded by her family. Meena (born Marsha Mae Kuhn, May 30, 1945 in Butler, PA) attended God's Bible College in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she was a member of the chorale and trumpet trio; she also attended Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana. Meena was the founder of Lakeshore Montessori, Chicago's first Montessori School. For the past ten years, she has been a member of the Shadow Mountain Church choir in El Cajon, California. Meena and Babu Patel had two sons, Adesh (Cathy) and Jesal (Kate), and one daughter, Samiksha (Ed) Barnes of Carlsbad, California. Meena was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Raymond L. and Helen Lowry Kuhn, one sister, Marilyn Rae Kuhn, and one niece, Sarah Janene Kuhn. In addition to her children, Meena is survived by her brother, RB (Pamela) Kuhn, of Muncie, Indiana, and four grandchildren, Jesal Jr., Myles, and Jillian Patel, and Chloe Belle Barnes. To her many nieces and nephews in the family, she was Aunt Marsha. But to countless others, she affectionately endeared herself as "Momma" or "Auntie Marsha." Meena was sunshine that walked among us, always filled to the brim with contagious joy, laughter, love, advice, and encouragement; she loved well. Aptly stated by one niece, "I just can't imagine a world without Aunt Marsha." Her mantra was "choose joy," and that is exactly what she did throughout her earthly sojourn. Visitation for Meena's family and friends will be Monday, August 19, 2019, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM at the Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 North Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60646. Meena's wish was for memorial gifts to be designated to: Shadow Mountain Choir, ATTN: Director Tobin Davis, 2100 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon, CA 92019. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019