Megan Degnan Feeney, of Glenwood Springs, Fontana, WI, and earlier Homewood, IL and Worcester, MA, beloved wife of nearly 50 years of Jim Feeney; the most wonderful and devoted mother of Megan, Patrick (Karen), and JB (Francie) Feeney, and 4 foster children; adoring Grammy of Connor, Jack, Ellie, Catherine, and Cara; loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary (Tom) Lenehan, Topper (Deb) Degnan, Gerry (Melody) Degnan, Hugh (Jeanne) Feeney, Barrett (Anne) Feeney and Cathy (Dick) Ohs; and treasured aunt and godmother of many nieces and nephews. Megan was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Anne (Athy) Degnan, brother Tony and sister-in-law Joyce Degnan, brother Stephen Degnan, and a grandchild. A life-long educator, Megan graduated from Anna Maria College (BA) and Boston College (MA) with education and reading education specialty degrees and was a teacher in both the Chicago Public School system as well as the Archdiocese of Chicago. Megan was a cherished family member and friend to all who knew her. Dedicated to her faith and proudly Irish, Megan's smile would light up a room. Her contagious laughter and good humor will live on in the hearts and memories of everyone lucky enough to have known her. "In the lilt of Irish laughter, you can hear the angels sing." The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, July 20 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey St., Fontana, WI from 10 AM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI 53125, where Megan and Jim have been active parishioners and volunteers for many years. For more information call Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home at 262-275-2171. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019