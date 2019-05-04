It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet Moo. Megan passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2019 at the age of 41 at the Northwestern Hospital. Beloved daughter of Julie Starsiak and the late Dr. Drew Starsiak. Loving sister of Heather and Joseph S. Kotlarz, Jr., Cherished aunt of Anne, Avanna, Joseph III, and Harry Kotlarz. Dear friend of Todd Pappas and the Pappas family. Adored granddaughter to the late Dr. William and Virginia Starsiak, and niece to Donna, Betty, Dr. Mary and Dr. William and Stephanie Starsiak. Devoted friend to many, Moo Moo will be missed more than words can express. She will forever be remembered for her spirit and beautiful soul, forever an angel among us all. A Memorial and Celebration of Life Mass celebrated by Monsignor Kenneth Velo will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Old Saint Patrick's Catholic Church at 700 W. Adams, Chicago, Illinois at 10.00am. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 4 to May 6, 2019