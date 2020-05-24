age 49, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Megan is survived by her mother, Mary G. Steffen, sisters Denise Steffen, Debbie Conway (John) and brother Mark Steffen; niece Jessica Conway and nephew Sean Conway. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas B. Steffen DVM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CSJ Ministries Foundation, Administration Center, 1884 Randolph Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105.



Services will be held at a later date.



Rest in peace Megan, we will miss you.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store