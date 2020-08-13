1/1
Mehroo Keki Bhote
Mehroo Keki Bhote (nee Cursetjee) passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 8th, 2020, 3 days after her 91st birthday at her home of over 62 years in Glencoe, IL. Mehroo came to America from India in 1954. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Keki R. Bhote, brother Sorab Cursetjee, mother Najamai Marazazaban Cursetjee, and father Ardershir Cursetjee. She is survived by daughters Safeena (Bob) Bottorff, Shenaya Bhote-Siegel, sons, Adi & Xerxes (Amy) Bhote, along with 7 grandchildren, Spencer, Annabella, Lily, Garrison, Olivia, Emma, and Evie. God endowed Mehroo with a rich harvest of DNA artistic talent. She excelled in flower arranging and won several prizes at flower shows in Chicago. She was an avid potter and had gained a following on the North Shore with her exhibitions. Active in social work she was the president of Greener Glencoe, served on the board of North Shore Senior Center and was president of the Glencoe chapter of the Lyric Opera. Her greatest passion was her love of cooking, and was considered a world renowned cook. We are deeply grateful to NorthShore Hospice for the loving care that our mother received. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago & the Merit School of Music. A private memorial service was held.


August 12, 2020
Wishing the entire Bhote strength during thus difficult period. My deepest condolences.
Craig
Friend
August 11, 2020
I did not know Mehroo, but I do know her son, Xerxes, and based on what I know about Xerxes, I am sure Mehroo was a very special woman. My condolences to her entire family.
Noel Elfant
Friend
August 10, 2020
May fond memories help sustain you and your family during this difficult time. She will continue to live in your hearts.
Lori Jagoda
Family
August 10, 2020
I knew Mehroo for years. She was so lovely. Once when we were in Venice, we met Keki and Mehroo. We both screamed so many years ago. She lived a happy life. May her memory be a blessing.
Alene Fishbein
