|
|
Mel A. Mahler, age 82, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN, following a stroke and complications from cancer.
He leaves his wife Carol of 23 years, Children Michael (Vicky), Tyler, and Sherry (Joel), Grandchildren Michael, Jacqueline, Dale, Dustin, and Karla. Brothers Tim and Larry and other relatives and close friends. Mel was predeceased by Arlene D. Mahler, his first wife of 33 years.
Born in Matteson, IL, Mel graduated from DePaul University with a Bachelor's degree in Business with a concentration in Marketing. Career highlights included 17 years of progressive sales and marketing experience with Xerox, leading to a Senior Vice President position in Marketing. He was a divisional President at Ryder Systems in Miami and culminated his illustrious career as Chairman, CEO and part owner of ADS Security in Nashville.
A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Richton Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center at 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois 708-206-2000
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019