Mel Ehrenreich Obituary
Mel Ehrenreich,93, veteran of WWII,longtime resident of Highland Park, passed away peacefully on May 25th. He was the beloved husband of 65yrs.to Delores (Chaimson), cherished father of Linda (Robert) Fitzpatrick and Richard( Therese),proud grandfather of five, David (Soracha), Robert III, Jacob, Katherine, and Allison. In lieu of flowers Mel would be pleased if you made a donation to the Greater Food Depository.A memorial service date is pending. For more information about the service refer to kellyspaldingfuneralhome.com and the Legacy Page
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 30 to June 2, 2019
