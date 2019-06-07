|
Melania Kowal, age 95, June 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mychajlo.Loving mother of Anne ( Stephen ) Tartol and MaryAnn Reyes. Cherished grandmother of Richard ( Sandra ) Tartol, Michelle Reyes, Kristin ( Charles ) Dubovsky, Kimberly Reyes, Robert ( Kelly ) Reyes, Jr. and Amy ( Mark ) Kaspar.Dearest Great-Grandmother of Rebecca and Grace Tartol; Madelyn and Evelyn Kaspar; Elise, Agatha and Stephen Dubovsky.Funeral Saturday, 10:00 A.M. from MUZYKA FUNERAL HOME, 2157 W. Chicago Avenue to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral for a 10:30 A.M. Funeral Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery.Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. with a Parastas ( Wake Service ) 7:00 P.M. at Chapel. Info: 773-278-7767 .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 7, 2019