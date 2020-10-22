1/1
Melanie Ann Hornstein
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melanie Ann Hornstein née Aronson, 82, passed away peacefully in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 12, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Glencoe and Winnetka.

Melanie was the beloved wife of Barry Hornstein, devoted and loving mother of sons Jeffrey Hornstein and Alec Hornstein, dear sister of Diane Riman (husband Leslie) and David Grossman (wife Bozena), dear aunt of Carolyn Riman, Robert Riman, Liliana Grossman, Sandi Weindling, David Weindling, and Micheal Weindling, mother-in-law of Alejandra Abarca Renteria, and sister-in-law of Susan Pitzle.

Melanie was preceded in death by her beloved parents Maxine Grossman née Fischel and Willis Aronson, and her beloved stepfather Harry Grossman.

Melanie was born in Chicago on June 30, 1938. She grew up in Chicago and Winnetka. Melanie graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka and attended Chatham College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Foremost to Melanie was her devotion to her loving family and her many dear friends. Her interests included antiquing, cooking, entertaining, gardening, and reading literature. She enjoyed doing volunteer work, attending opera and symphony performances, visiting museums and galleries, and spending time in the outdoors. Melanie had a smile for everyone.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Melanie's name to The Jewish Federation of New Mexico, The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum or the charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-North on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Congregation Beit Tikva The service will be livestreamed.
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
69 entries
October 20, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
Son
October 20, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
Son
October 18, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
Son
October 18, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 18, 2020
The NM State Fair 2016
Nancy Helman
Friend
October 17, 2020
The NM State Fair. Our favorite event.
Nancy and Bob Helman
Friend
October 17, 2020
Found this picture of Melanie at Halloween. She was so special.
Bill and Louise Haas
Friend
October 17, 2020
Melanie was always a true friend and loving person to our daughter,
Cathy Lord and her children, Jessica and Erica. She remembered our girls on birthdays and Christmas. We have many fond memories of times at the Hornsteins our our house. Halloween was especially memorable. Melanie will be missed so much but we have wonderful memories of this lovely lady.
Bill and Louise Haas
Friend
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Melanie was a beautiful, loving and caring soul. My memories of her will live on forever. She will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the family
Cathy Lord
Friend
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
Son
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
Son
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
October 15, 2020
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
Son
October 15, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
Son
October 15, 2020
Melanie was my lovely friend. She present me disinteresed friendship for long time.Melanie was amazing person who give me so much love. Thank my friend Melanie.
Marianna Marta Domanska
Friend
October 14, 2020
I met Melanie when we were all first married, which was in the 60's. We've remained good friends for all these years, and I will miss her so much as we "talked" often. Condolences to Barry, Jeff and Alec and Diane. I treasure all of the years we have known each other. Lots of love and peace, Melanie.
Gail Guggenheim
Friend
October 14, 2020
Melanie was a lovely person, and always very kind to our children, Arden and Andy. Overlook was not a great location for trick-or-treating, but she and Barry always asked if the kids were coming by, so for many years they did. I was sorry to read of her passing. Condolences to her family. Elizabeth Trickey (Glassman).
Elizabeth Trickey
Neighbor
October 14, 2020

She was a kind and lovely person . My prayers to the Family .
Jim O'Neil
October 14, 2020
Melanie’s greatest joy was her family and friends. And she was, and always will be ours. She will live in our hearts forever.
Llyn Gillespie
Friend
October 14, 2020
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 14, 2020
I’ve known Melanie since I was in Jr. High, with Jeff. She was a warm and generous person and a wonderful cook. She will truly be missed
John Landy
Friend
October 14, 2020
Thank you all for your support during these extremely difficult times. My mother was blessed to have so many wonderful friends. I look forward to reading your remembrances of my dear mother.
Jeffrey Hornstein
October 14, 2020
I knew Melanie and Barry through their son Jeff. Melanie was wonderful and had the most friendly smile. My heart weighs heavily upon learning of her passing. She will truly be missed.
Wes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved