Melba A. Cuttone nee Regilio, 78 of Arlington Heights, beloved wife of Kevin J. Cuttone; loving mother of Kevin M. (Christine) Cuttone, Brian C. Cuttone and Michael J. (Peggy) Cuttone; devoted grandmother of Emily O. Cuttone and Beckett Cuttone; fond sister of Rosemarie (Late Jerry) Crowley, Richard (Susan) Regilio, Michael (Denise) Regilio and the late Louis Regiliio; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews; also survived by Jack and Aiden. Visitation Sun., July 14, 2019 from 2pm until 7pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd, (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.) Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and on Mon., July 15, 2019 from 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Edna Church appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 13 to July 14, 2019