Melinda Anne (Marshall) Kaiser, age 62, of Plainfield, IL passed away February 19, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Born September 4, 1957, Chicago, IL. Melinda loved meeting new people, she was able to talk to anyone. She spent the last few years' time caring for her husband Steven, babysitting her grandchildren, and caring for her dog Billy.
Survivors include her husband Steven D. Kaiser; her three children Melissa Wisniewski; Maribeth Kaiser; Steven W. Kaiser; her Grandsons Michael Wisniewski and Gage Comerford; her Granddaughters Cadence Comerford and Lena Wisniewski; her sister Erika Leek; and her brother William Marshall.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to Tender Loving Care Animal Shelter in Homer Glen https://www.tlcanimalshelter.org/info/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020