Melinda lost her battle with Kidney Disease on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was a loving daughter, friend and co-worker and will be greatly missed. Melinda dearly loved her 4 fur babies, Parker, Paige, Portia, and Cooper. Melinda worked at University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), Pathology department for twenty years and was lucky to have both her work family and dialysis family at UIC. Melinda is survived by her mother June Hiser Sampias, aunts and uncles Carolyn (Don) McMahon, Lenora Mitchell, Stephen Hiser, and Terry Matthews, cousins Lisa Moffitt, Paul McMahon, David (Patty) McMahon, Kim (Tony) Ranegar, Stephanie Mitchell, Corina (Wayne) Marvel, Sue Ellen Lindsey, Brandy Kemper, and Shannon Smith. She was preceded in death by her father, Merle Robert Matthews, uncle William Matthews, grandparents Lester and Marcia Hiser, and Merle and D and Mildred Matthews. Donations may be made in Melinda's name to ASPCA or National Kidney Foundation. There will be no visitation or service at this time due to Covid-19. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home, Chicago 773-588-5850.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.