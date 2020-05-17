Melinda Marie Matthews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melinda lost her battle with Kidney Disease on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was a loving daughter, friend and co-worker and will be greatly missed. Melinda dearly loved her 4 fur babies, Parker, Paige, Portia, and Cooper. Melinda worked at University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), Pathology department for twenty years and was lucky to have both her work family and dialysis family at UIC. Melinda is survived by her mother June Hiser Sampias, aunts and uncles Carolyn (Don) McMahon, Lenora Mitchell, Stephen Hiser, and Terry Matthews, cousins Lisa Moffitt, Paul McMahon, David (Patty) McMahon, Kim (Tony) Ranegar, Stephanie Mitchell, Corina (Wayne) Marvel, Sue Ellen Lindsey, Brandy Kemper, and Shannon Smith. She was preceded in death by her father, Merle Robert Matthews, uncle William Matthews, grandparents Lester and Marcia Hiser, and Merle and D and Mildred Matthews. Donations may be made in Melinda's name to ASPCA or National Kidney Foundation. There will be no visitation or service at this time due to Covid-19. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home, Chicago 773-588-5850.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved