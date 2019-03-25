|
We are sad to let everyone know that Melissa died on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of Tim Hyde; proud and devoted mother of Isabelle and Abigail Hyde; loving daughter of Larry and the late Maxine "Macky" Kane; dear sister of Susan and Greg (Elizabeth). A memorial service will be held Tuesday, 2:30pm in the sanctuary of Temple Sholom of Chicago, 3480 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, followed by shiva in the Bette Port Hall, both Tuesday after the service and Wednesday after 5pm. Contributions may be made to Human Rights Watch, www.hrw.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
