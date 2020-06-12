Melissa Lippman

Melissa 'Missy' Lippman nee Weinberg, Beloved wife of Caleb Lippman. Loving mother of Maxwell Lippman. Cherished daughter of Madeline Weinberg and Jack (Nancy)Weinberg. Dear sister of Faith (Milo) Silberstein. Fond sister in law of Jenifer (Carlos Bruno) Lippman-Bruno. Devoted aunt of Amanda, Aidan, Charlee and Lucas. Private funeral service will be held on Sunday. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, www.ocrahope.org To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.