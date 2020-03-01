Home

Melissa Louise Ritter


1962 - 2020
Melissa Louise Ritter Obituary
July 7, 1962 – February 11, 2020

Melissa grew up in Urbana, IL. From an early age she enjoyed piano, cooking, and tennis. In junior tennis she traveled to regional tournaments, played for Urbana High School and then Oberlin College. She graduated from Oberlin with a BA in Economics.

After college Melissa moved to Chicago and then to Prairie Crossing, a conservation community in Grayslake, IL. She founded her business Heartland Flavors, Inc. She taught healthy cooking in the corporate setting, was a personal chef for a Chicago Bear's player, and was the Director of Dining Services at The Divine Word Residences, Glenview. Melissa founded and managed the award winning Farm to Table lunch program at the Prairie Crossing Charter School. She was a chef instructor at the Chicago Botanic Garden creating culinary programming for children and youth.

Surviving Melissa are her husband Sunil Reddy, daughter Avra, father John Ritter, brother Paul Ritter, sisters Leslie Ritter-Jenkins (James), Stephanie Marcus (Steven), uncles and aunts, and nieces and nephews.

Memorial gifts to celebrate Melissa's life can be made to https://girlsinc.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
