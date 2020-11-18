MELISSA S. TRPISOVSKY, loving father of James & the late Michael Trpisovsky; former spouse of Susan Trpisovsky-Schmidt; devoted child of the late George & late Dolores (nee Stecker) Trpisovsky; dear sibling of Delores (Pete) Durkalski & Linda (Patrick) Pabst; also survived by nieces & nephews. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. (708) 839-8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
.