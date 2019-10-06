|
Melodee Sutter (nee Moorehouse), age 77, passed away peacefully September 29, 2019. Devoted wife of 50 years to the late Robert C. Sutter. Loving mother to her sons Michael (Alanna) and Christopher. Doting grandmother of Makayla and Leah. Dear sister of Maureen Baerlin, Marikay Caravello, Maryann Valco and the late Myles Moorehouse. Her great warmth and humor will be deeply missed by many. Visitation Tuesday, October 8, 3:00-9:00 PM at Geils Funeral Home, 260 W. Irving Park Road, Wood Dale, IL. Memorial Service Wednesday, October 9, 10:00 AM at Holy Ghost Parish, 254 N. Wood Dale Rd, Wood Dale, IL, followed by internment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. For further info: 630-766-3232 or geilsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019