Melva Silverman Shlim

Melva Silverman Shlim Obituary
Melva Silverman Shlim, nee Bernstein, age 94, passed away on December 5, 2019 in Northbrook, IL. Beloved wife of the late Wilburt Silverman and the late Brian Shlim; loving mother of Irene (Arnie) Newman and Gayle (Ricky) Kaufman; cherished grandmother of Jason (Mindy) Newman, Ryan (Robyn) Kaufman, Jordan (April) Newman, Brett Kaufman, Russell (Nina) Kaufman; proud great grandmother (GiGi) of Joshua, Dylan, Catarina, Emil and Alex; dear sister of Barbara (Mort) Lubeach. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Shalom Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to (heart.org) appreciated. For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
