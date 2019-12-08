|
Melva Silverman Shlim, nee Bernstein, age 94, passed away on December 5, 2019 in Northbrook, IL. Beloved wife of the late Wilburt Silverman and the late Brian Shlim; loving mother of Irene (Arnie) Newman and Gayle (Ricky) Kaufman; cherished grandmother of Jason (Mindy) Newman, Ryan (Robyn) Kaufman, Jordan (April) Newman, Brett Kaufman, Russell (Nina) Kaufman; proud great grandmother (GiGi) of Joshua, Dylan, Catarina, Emil and Alex; dear sister of Barbara (Mort) Lubeach. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Shalom Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to (heart.org) appreciated. For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019