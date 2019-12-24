|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Melvin Aaron Hoffman, beloved husband for over 50 years of Miriam Hoffman (nèe Flink); loving and devoted father of Sharon Allen (Daniel Allen) and Judi Hoffman (Deon Kibel); adored grandfather of Mia, Seth, Sarah, Ethan, and Louis; dear brother of Gertrude Lytton (nèe Hoffman); dear brother-in-law of Ina Flink; and dear friend to many in Chicago, Boca Raton, and Toronto. Melvin was a dedicated optometrist for over 60 years. His sense of humor, kind spirit, quiet generosity, and keen mind will be missed. Funeral service will be held Wednesday December 25th at 11:00AM, Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Interment at 12:00PM at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to The Baycrest Foundation, www.baycrestfoundation.org. For details on Shiva times please call the funeral home. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019