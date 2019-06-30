Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Melvin Brochocki, age 95, WW II Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Virginia nee Kraski. Loving father of Connie (Greg) Mares, Sue Mitchell, Don (Sally) Brooks, Pam (Joe) Haynes and Dave (Vicki) Brochocki. Grandfather of 9 and Great-grandfather of 6. Loving brother of Lorraine (late LaVerne) Tade and loving Uncle to Adrienne (Mark) Richwine and the late Jeffery (Janet) Tade. Visitation Friday, July 5th, 3-8PM. Funeral Saturday, July 6th. 9:45 AM from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, to Our Lady of Peace Church Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
