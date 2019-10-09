|
|
Melvin C. Wilson age 78, of South Elgin died October 7, 2019.
He was born to William & Anne Wilson in Cleveland, OH. Melvin retired after serving 33 years of service as a Chicago fireman, he was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Beloved dad to Diane (Rick) Piontek, Mark Provenzano, Papa to Ryan & Josh Piontek, husband to Amy Wilson, brother Ronald (Judy) Wilson.
Visitation will be 4-8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State St. Geneva, IL 60134. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, October 11th at St. Patrick Downtown Catholic Church, 408 Cedar St, St. Charles, IL 60175.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva, 630-232-7337 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019