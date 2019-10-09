Home

Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Downtown Catholic Church
408 Cedar St
St. Charles, IL
Melvin Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin C. Wilson


1940 - 2019
Melvin C. Wilson Obituary
Melvin C. Wilson age 78, of South Elgin died October 7, 2019.

He was born to William & Anne Wilson in Cleveland, OH. Melvin retired after serving 33 years of service as a Chicago fireman, he was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Beloved dad to Diane (Rick) Piontek, Mark Provenzano, Papa to Ryan & Josh Piontek, husband to Amy Wilson, brother Ronald (Judy) Wilson.

Visitation will be 4-8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State St. Geneva, IL 60134. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, October 11th at St. Patrick Downtown Catholic Church, 408 Cedar St, St. Charles, IL 60175.

For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva, 630-232-7337 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
