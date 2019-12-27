Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
Melvin Boeckenhauer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
855 Lee Street
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
855 Lee Street
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Boeckenhauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin E. Boeckenhauer


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin E. Boeckenhauer Obituary
Melvin E. Boeckenhauer age 91 passed away on December 25, 2019 in Prospect Heights. He was born on February 25, 1925 on his parents farm in Des Plaines. Melvin was the loving husband of Eunice (nee Thon) for 65 years. Dear brother of the late Lyle (Edna), George and Paul. Proud uncle of Gerald ( Barbara), Kathy, James, Judi (Ed), Kenneth, David and Lyn. Great uncle to Gerald Jr., Jennifer, Diana, Andrew, Kayla and Helen. Melvin was a graduate of Northwestern University. He worked for School District 68 in Skokie for 45 years were he served on many different boards. He was a very active member of Immanuel Lutheran church in Des Plaines and is an Army veteran having played in the Army band. Melvin will lie in state on Saturday, December 28, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 855 Lee Street, Des Plaines, Ilinois. Interment in Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in his name. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info please call 847 699-9003 of glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -