1/
Melvin E. Wright
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Found Peace on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Age 73 years. Beloved husband for 26 years of Catherine (nee Ruka). Loving dad of Danelle Wright (Gerardo), James (Melissa) and Kimberly (Derrick) Anderson. Cherished grandfather of David Wright; Trevor (Tara) Wright, Kristen Wright, Nathan (fiancee Lindsay) Wright; Isaac Anderson, Hannah Anderson and Eli Anderson. Dear great-grandfather of Waylen and Colson Wright. Treasured brother of Patricia (Michael) Morrissey, Cathy Drljaca, Michael (Tamara) Wright and Joy Aune (Tony Brummeyer). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Mel was born and raised in Manhattan, KS, where he began his career in plumbing as an apprentice and journeyman. He moved to Wisconsin late 80's and continued his career in a mechanical engineering firm as foreman then general superintendent. Upon his retirement on his 61st birthday he continued his love of golfing and throughout his life was an avid Bass Tournament Fisherman. Per Mel's request no services were held.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
