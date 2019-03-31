|
|
Melvin M. Sims, 89; beloved husband of Catherine for 67 years; loving father of the late Melvin (Judy), Greg, Mark (Connie), Karen (David) Schmiege and Christian (Laura); cherished grandfather of Ryan, Jessica, Alyssa, Justin, Shawn, Sara and Elizabeth; dear great-grandfather of 9. Proud U.S. Army and Marine Corps veteran and founder of Sims Business Systems, where he served as President for over 60 years. Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 11:15 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Info: Hallowell & James Funeral Home (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019