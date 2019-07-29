|
Melvin R. Berlin, 90, was with family when he passed away at home in Chicago on Friday, July 26. Born in Rogers Park, Chicago during the Great Depression, he went on to grow two businesses into great successes, Berlin Metals and Berlin Packaging. He and Randy, his wife of seventy-one years and the true love of his life, raised a family together in Highland Park and Glencoe before retiring to divide their time between a city residence and their treasured home in Michigan. Melvin was known as a creative titan of industry, philanthropy, and, above all, family. He was a great supporter of education and the arts. Self-educated, he had a passion for literature, history, and classical music in particular. Those who knew him well were lucky enough to appreciate his wonderful sense of humor, charming nature, unbridled generosity, and genuine interest in others. But you only had to spend a short amount of time with him to know how in love he was with Randy, the woman he married when they were both just 19 years old, and remained in adoration of and devoted to for the rest of his life. To say he will be deeply missed is an understatement. He is survived by his wife, three sons, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A private service and burial will take place for the family on July 30, followed by a memorial service at the Standard Club on August 13.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 29, 2019