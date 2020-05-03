Melvin R. Bramson, 90, of Boynton Beach, FL, April 30, 2020. Died just 16 days following the death of his beloved wife, Elissa "Cookie." Loving stepfather of Laurence, Raizel, Gary, and Steven. Stepfather of Jason, Zachary, Brian, Jacob, Brett, Robert-Josef, Samuel, Austin, and Megan. Step-Great grandfather of six. Son of the late Rose and Herman Abramson. Loving brother of the late Harriet Abramson. Mel was an attorney and member of the Chicago Bar. He was a preeminent jokester. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and kindness. Both he and his wife Elissa, were avid democrats, major fundraisers for cancer research, and beloved members of their community. They were deeply loved and will be terribly missed. May they rest together in peace. Graveside services are private, but you can access the service on the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elissa's favorite cause: PAP CORPS, 5367 Landon Circle, Boynton Beach, FL. 33437. For info: 847-256-5700.







