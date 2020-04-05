|
Melvin R. Lee, Sr. of Downers Grove, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Monica Lee. Proud and adoring father of Mel (Mary Lu) Lee, Jr; Nicole (Mike) Cochran. Mel was a highly respected, successful businessman in the food ingredient industry; proud member of Medinah Country Club, where he enjoyed golf and was club champion in trap and skeet. He was loved and will be deeply missed by several family and friends. Private services to be held at Chapel Hill Gardens in Oakbrook Terrace.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020